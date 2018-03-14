Congressman who praised Louis Farrakhan now denounces him

By Ron Kampeas/(JTA) — Rep. Danny Davis, the Illinois Democrat who came under fire for praising Louis Farrakhan, is now condemning the antisemitic leader of the Nation of Islam. “There have been attempts to question my commitment to these principles because I did not specifically single out the views and remarks of Minister Louis Farrakhan,” Davis said Thursday evening, March 8. …So let me be clear: I reject, condemn and oppose Minister Farrakhan’s views and remarks regarding the Jewish people and the Jewish religion,” Davis said in his statement Thursday.

Farrakhan, a vocal antisemite for decades, recently gave a speech laced with antisemitic statements. There have been calls in the speech’s wake on anyone ever associated with Farrakhan to disavow him.

Davis praised Farrakhan as an “outstanding human being” in an interview last month with the Daily Caller, a conservative news site. In another interview this week, Davis told the Daily Caller that Farrakhan’s antisemitism does not concern him enough to disavow Farrakhan, who heads a black separatist movement. “I know Farrakhan, been knowing him for years and years and years and years and years, and every once in a while some writer or somebody will I guess try to think of something to say about Farrakhan, but nah, my world is so much bigger than any of that,” Davis told the Daily Caller.

Those statements drew condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League, which had previously accepted Davis’ claim that the Daily Caller had misquoted him, and the Jewish Democratic Council of America. They also led J Street, the liberal Jewish Middle East policy group, to contact Davis for clarification. J Street’s political action committee lists Davis as an endorsed candidate.

J Street praised Davis’ latest statement. “Anti-Semitism is a scourge and Louis Farrakhan is a shameless peddler of it, for which there is no excuse or justification. We condemn his record of antisemitism and other forms of hatred unequivocally,” it said in a statement. “We expect Representative Davis and all other members of Congress we endorse to reject Farrakhan’s deeply disturbing views of the Jewish people.”

CAP: Rep. Danny Davis