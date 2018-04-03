Judaica Store
National/World

Published on April 3rd, 2018

Mississippi Senate passes law allowing purchase of Israel Bond 

(JTA) – Mississippi’s Senate passed a law that allows the state treasury to invest in Israel Bonds. The state’s Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed the bill into law on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. Bryant reportedly has visited Israel several times. The state Treasury will be permitted to invest up to $20 million of excess general funds in the bonds. Previously the Treasury could only invest excess funds into state banks or the U.S. Treasury.

