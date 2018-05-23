Billionaire David Tepper buys NFL’s Carolina Panthers

(JTA) – Billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper is the new owner of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Tepper purchased the team on May 16 for a record $2.3 billion from Jerry Richardson, who announced plans to sell the team after reports accusing him of workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment and the use of a racial slur. NFL team owners are expected to approve the sale later this month. Tepper, 60, was a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2009. Forbes estimates his worth at $11 billion. He has donated about $125 million to Carnegie Mellon University, where he attended business school, including a $67 million gift in 2013 to develop the Tepper Quadrangle, which includes a school of business, as well as other buildings and a university welcome center. He reportedly donates around $25,000 annually to ORT America and also has funded Chabad on Campus. Tepper in 2006 donated $1 million to United Jewish Communities of MetroWest New Jersey toward their Israel Emergency Campaign.