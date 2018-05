BOYNICK

Grace Dorothy Boynick, 101, of Delray Beach, Fla. and West Hartford, died May 9. She was the widow of David K. Boynick. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Saul and James Shocket. She is survived by her children, Lida Boynick of West Hartford and Seth Boynick of Bloomfield; her sister Lilian Zarum of Providence, R. I.; and several nieces and nephews.