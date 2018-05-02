Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Israel

(JTA) – Newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in Israel that the United States will leave the Iran nuclear deal if it cannot be fixed.

“President Trump’s been pretty clear, this deal is very flawed. He’s directed the administration to try and fix it and if we can’t fix it he’s going to withdraw from the deal,” Pompeo said after meeting Sunday in Tel Aviv with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu earlier on Sunday hailed Pompeo as “a true friend of Israel.” “I think that it is important that he is coming to Israel as part of his first visit outside the U.S. as Secretary of State. I will discuss with him developments in the region, Iran’s growing aggression and – of course – the nuclear agreement with Iran, about which there will be a decision soon,” Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting.

Pompeo, a former director of the CIA, was sworn in on April 26 and then left immediately on a diplomatic trip which first took him to NATO headquarters in Brussels. He visited Saudi Arabia on Saturday and Sunday morning before landing in Israel on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday in Brussels, Pompeo told reporters that he was “confident” the Iran nuclear deal will “be a topic on my trip throughout the Middle East as well, not only talking about the concerns that President Trump has expressed consistently, but talking about ways to potentially address those shortcomings, finding a potential solution to the very flaws that President Trump has identified for a long time now.” Pompeo noted that the Trump administration had not made a final decision on whether to leave the deal and reinstate sanctions on Iran, a decision that must be taken by May 12.