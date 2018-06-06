Czech Republic reopens honorary consulate in Jerusalem

(JTA) – The Czech Republic reopened its honorary consulate in Jerusalem on May 29, about a month after Czech President Milos Zeman announced that the consulate would reopen at an event in honor of Israel’s 70th birthday. Opened in the early 1990s, the Czech honorary consulate in Jerusalem was closed in 2016 due to the death of the honorary consul. The Czech Embassy has been in Tel Aviv since 1949, though it remained closed during the former communist regime in Prague between 1967 and 1990. Dan Propper, a 78-year-old Israeli businessman of Czech origin, was identified by the Czech media as the new honorary consul. At the time of Zeman’s announcement, the Czech Foreign Ministry said it still considers Jerusalem to be the capital of both Israel and a future Palestinian state. “This step in no way prejudges the final agreement concerning Jerusalem,” the ministry statement said. “The Czech Republic fully respects common policy of the European Union, which considers Jerusalem as the future capital of both the State of Israel and the future State of Palestine.”

Moving the embassy to Jerusalem would require the approval of the Czech government.

CAP: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference with Czech President Milos Zeman in Jerusalem on October 7, 2013. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO/FLASH90.