Howard Sovronsky, head of Hartford Federation, to retire

WEST HARTFORD – Howard Sovronsky, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford, announced on Monday, August 13 that he will retire from his post, effective May 1, 2019.

“Howard has ably represented our community and our Federation, and we are thankful for his contributions to the success and vitality of the Federation,” said Cary Lakenbach, Chair of the Federation’s Board of Directors.

Sovronsky joined the Federation as Interim President and CEO in July 2014 and was named president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2015.

According to Lackenbach, during his tenure, the agency refocused itself on Jewish community impact and placed a new emphasis on outcome-driven funding. Hartford’s Federation supports programs at 21 local and international beneficiary agencies through its $4.3 million Annual Campaign, and provides more than 20 direct programs and services, including the Jewish Leadership Academy of Greater Hartford, the Jewish Community Relations Council and Children’s Reading Partners.

“I am so proud of what we have accomplished over these past years, the new direction we are taking the Federation and the team we have assembled that will drive this organization for greater success in the future,” said Sovronsky. “I am committed to do what is necessary to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.”

Lakenbach and Federation’s first vice chair, Carolyn Gitlin, are assembling a search committee to find the organization’s next CEO.

“Change is often said to mean loss, but change also enables opportunity. We will look for the best and brightest, as our community’s future is so incredibly bright,” Lakenbach said, adding, “I am confident we will move from strength to strength.”