ZEIDENBERG

Mel Zeidenberg (Mel Gray), 93, died Sept. 19. He was born on June 26, 1925 in New Haven. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was the husband of Betty Zeidenberg. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons Clint and his wife Erin, and Todd and his wife Judy; and his grandchildren, Max, Lea, Toby and Blake.