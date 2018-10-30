Doll pinned to tree with knife in forehead found near Jewish school in New Jersey

(JTA) — A stuffed rag doll was found hanging from a tree with a knife stuck through its forehead near a Jewish school in Lakewood, New Jersey.

The doll, discovered on Monday morning near the Toras Menachem elementary boys school, reportedly was wearing a skirt in a pattern that resembles the school uniform worn by children in the area, which is heavily populated by Orthodox Jews.

The Lakewood Scoop first reported the incident, which occurred on the morning of the first school day after the attack on a synagogue in suburban Pittsburgh.

Lakewood Police Det. Greg Staffordsmith said the incident, which he called “disturbing,” did not appear to be sending a terror or hate message.

Township committeeman and police liaison Meir Lichtenstein had brought it to police attention, the Scoop reported.