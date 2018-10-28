CT News Uncategorized
/ October 28, 2018 / No Comment

Community Vigils in CT on Sunday 10/28- Mourning the Loss of Life at Tree of Life Synagogue

Listed are vigils happening in Middletown, New Haven, Stamford, and West Hartford to mourn the loss of life at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Please check back for updates.

In light of the tragic events at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Temple Adath Israel in Middletown will host a candle-light vigil on the Wesleyan University South Green, Sunday evening at 7pm . The vigil is organized by Temple Adath Israel, our local synagogue. We stand together as a unified community against hate crimes.

Email this page
SHARE
RELATED POSTS
Have Haftorah Will Travel
125,000 kosher products at Kosherfest
Personal remembrances of a life on the land

Leave Your Reply