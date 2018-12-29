Gal Gadot posts ‘thank you’s to ‘Wonder Woman’ cast, crew

(JTA) – Israeli actress Gal Gadot thanked the crew and cast of her latest film as shooting on “Wonder-Woman 1984” wrapped up. “We did it. Again!! And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I’m so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. She also praised director Patty Jenkins and the “amazingly talented cast who made every day enjoyable and fun.” She also thanked “the best fans in the world,” and: “This journey was so demanding and challenging but we all came and did our very best every take, every day, putting our all out there and I’m so proud.” The first “Wonder Woman” film was the highest-grossing movie of summer 2017. “Wonder-Woman 1984” is set to be released on June 5, 2020.