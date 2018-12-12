Nazi-themed posters hung at New York’s Purchase College

(JTA) — Nazi-themed posters were hung at the State University of New York’s Purchase College.

The posters were identified on Sunday in several areas around the SUNY campus located about 30 miles north of New York City. They contained an image of Adolf Hitler and swastikas, according to the Rockland/Westchester Journal News. Students currently are in the middle of final exams.

University Police have identified a suspect believed to be responsible for hanging the posters, according to reports.

“That this hateful act took place on the last night of Hanukkah when our Jewish community members were celebrating the survival of their religion, makes it even more reprehensible,” Dennis Craig, Purchase’s officer in charge and vice president for student affairs and enrollment management, said in a statement.

University police are working with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office in the investigation.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that the state police hate crimes unit also is investigating the hanging of the posters. “Those behind this noxious act should know that these fliers only harden our resolve to combat hate in all its forms,” he wrote.