ADL condmens Tlaib meeting with anti-Israel activist 

(JNS) The Anti-Defamation League condemned Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) on Thursday for meeting with an activist recently who has called Israel a “terrorist entity” and who has a “delusional ISIS-like ideology,” in addition to praising U.S.-designated terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah. “No matter your political persuasion, all leaders – and Americans – need to unequivocally speak out against anti-Semitism and hate,” posted ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt in a Twitter thread. “That especially goes for members of Congress.”

“Days ago, @RashidaTlaib was photographed at an event with Abbas Hamideh, a man who has praised terrorist groups Hamas & Hezbollah and equated Zionists with Nazis,” he added. “We ask her to clarify his attendance and denounce his anti-Semitism.” The ADL published a dossier on Jan. 15 about Hamideh and his anti-Israel background.

Tlaib defended on her meeting with Hamideh. “Right wing media targeting me again rather than focusing on the President’s reckless government shutdown,” she tweeted on Jan. 15. “Yes, I am Muslim and Palestinian. Get over it.”