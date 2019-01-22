Israel’s Global Impact Awards given for humanitarianism

(JNS) The first-ever “Global Impact Awards” were bestowed on Thursday, Jan. 17 at a gala event in Tel Aviv to those who have made a positive impact on society. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin was in attendance. The winners, said Rivlin, “represent the best of our academic research, the best of Israeli innovation that has produced companies, innovations and technology of a quality and a quantity that is unparalleled in the world.” He added, “They also represent civil society, where the depth of specialization and the level of passion have made it groundbreaking, and the cooperation between Israel and Jewish communities around the world which brings a breath of fresh air, and acts as our force multiplier to do good in the world.”

The award recipients included Georgette Bennett, founder of the Multifaith Alliance for Syrian Refugees (MFA), and Jean-Claude Nkulikiyimfura, executive director of Agahozo-Shalom Youth Village (ASYV). The MFA is an American group seeking to create interfaith dialogue in response to the Syrian refugee crisis. ASYV is a living and learning community in Rwanda similar to the Israeli youth village Yemin Orde.