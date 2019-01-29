Sara Lee and Arnold breads to remain kosher certified

(JTA) – In a reversal, the largest baking company in the United States will be keeping kosher certification on nearly all of its bread and rolls. Bimbo Bakeries USA was set to remove kosher certification from major bread labels like Arnold and Sara Lee this year, but will no longer be doing so. The reversal comes after talks with the two kosher agencies that certified the bread, the Orthodox Union and Kof-K. “After hearing from our loyal kosher consumers and after productive meetings with our kosher certifiers, Bimbo Bakeries USA is pleased to announce that we will once again be offering kosher products under the Arnold, Sara Lee and Ball Park brands,” the company announced, according to a recent article in The Jerusalem Post. Two of Bimbo’s other brands, Entenmann’s and Thomas, also will still be certified kosher.