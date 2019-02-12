Most Israelis think Poland must own up to Holocaust crimes

(JTA) – More than three-quarters of Israelis believe that Poland has yet to take sufficient responsibility for the role Poles played in the Holocaust, according to a survey commissioned by the Polish embassy in Tel Aviv. Keevoon Global Research surveyed more than 1,027 Israelis in December, with 76 percent faulting Poland for not fully acknowledging Polish responsibility for what happened to Jews in the country during World War II, and 49 percent saying that they see the eastern European nation in an unfavorable light.

Relations between Warsaw and Jerusalem took a major hit last year with the passage of legislation in Poland making it a crime to claim the country responsible for Nazi crimes. Seventy-two percent of Israelis surveyed in the poll released Thursday, Feb. 7, agreed that “during the Holocaust, Poles were also victims of Nazi oppression even though their suffering cannot be compared to the tragedy of the Jewish nation.”