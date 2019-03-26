Newsweek names Israeli hospital one of world’s 10 best

(JTA) – Newsweek magazine named Israel’s Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer as one of the top 10 best hospitals in the world. Sheba was placed 10th on the list that includes the Mayo Clinic and the Cleveland Clinic. The magazine partnered with Statista Inc., a global market research and consumer data company, to develop the list, published on March 24. The magazine called Sheba “a leader in medical science and biotechnical innovation, both in the Middle East and worldwide. The center’s collaborations with international parties have advanced innovative medical practices, hospital systems and biotechnology.” Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer was founded in 1948 and is affiliated with Tel Aviv University.