RBG poster in Brooklyn vandalized

(JTA) – A poster in Brooklyn featuring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s face was vandalized with the words “Die, Jew bitch!” and a swastika.

The vandalized poster at a subway stop in the Greenpoint neighborhood made the rounds March 13 on social media. The phrase and symbol were written in what appeared to be black marker over the Jewish jurist’s face. The poster was advertising the book The Unstoppable Ruth Bader Ginsburg: American Icon.

On Twitter, the New York City Transit Authority’s Subway account said the “offensive imagery” had been reported and that it had since removed it. The New York Police Department wrote on Twitter that it was looking into the incident. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo also tweeted their denunciations.