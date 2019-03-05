US/World News
/ March 5, 2019 / No Comment

Walmart acquires Israeli product-review insight company 

(JNS) Walmart has acquired Aspectiva Ltd., a Tel Aviv-based product-review insight firm. The financial details were not disclosed. Aspectiva joined Store No. 8, Walmart’s incubation component, and it will still function from its Tel Aviv offices. “Aspectiva has developed incredibly sophisticated machine-learning techniques and natural language-processing capabilities, both of which are areas we believe will havea  profound impact on how customers will shop in the future. Israel is a hotbed of tech talent and innovation,” said Lori Flees, principal of Store No. 8. “We’re thrilled to join the growing community of entrepreneurs in Israel and see it expand within Aspectiva.” 

Email this page
SHARE
RELATED POSTS
Netanyahu says Israel can help California with drought
U of Delaware prof loses job over Otto Warmbier comments
Dozens protest Israel Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall

Leave Your Reply