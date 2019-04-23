Jews who made the Time 100 most influential people list 

(JTA) – One week after winning election to a fifth term as Israel’s head of state, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was named to Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people. Other Jewish people on the list include Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg; Jennifer Hyman, whose $1 billion company Rent the Runway allows subscribers to rent designer clothing online; and Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin, who started the progressive activism group Indivisible. “Israel grows more prosperous. It grows more powerful,” Time columnist David French wrote for his entry for Netanyahu in the Leaders category. “And as the election shows, sufficient numbers of Israelis believe not just that Netanyahu is partly responsible for that success but that he’s the nation’s indispensable man.” Hyman is a mentor dedicated to advocating for women, designer Diane Von Furstenberg wrote in her entry in the Titans category.

In his tribute to Zuckerberg, also in the Titans category, Facebook founding president Sean Parker wrote: “Mark may have changed the world more than any living person, so it’s surprising how little success has changed him.”

Indivisible, founded by Greenberg and Levin, who are married, is “a powerful network of folks ready to fight for justice and inclusion in health care, at our borders and in the Supreme Court,” Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley wrote.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot wrote the entry about Dwayne Johnson, who was honored in the Artists category. “If you have had the pleasure to work with him, as I have on the ‘Fast and Furious’ films, you know that he is full of heart and creates an environment on set filled with warmth and positivity,” she wrote.