Martin Short promotes Genesis Prize ceremony honoring Robert Kraft

(JTA) – Comedian Martin Short, who will emcee the June 20 event awarding Robert Kraft the Genesis Prize, recorded a video urging invitees to RSVP for the ceremony by the May 15 deadline. “I’ve never been to Israel, I’m not Jewish and I’m not a New England Patriots fan. So who better to have as your MC on the night when you honor Robert Kraft?” says Short, who co-starred in “Three Amigos” and was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.”

Kraft, the 77-year-old Patriots owner and Jewish philanthropist, was charged with soliciting prostitution in February during a sting operation at a spa in Jupiter, Florida, not long after it was announced that he had been awarded the Genesis Prize, which goes to individuals for their “accomplishments and commitment to Jewish values.”

The foundation that awards the prize called the charges against Kraft “unfortunate,” but said he remained a “highly deserving” laureate for his Jewish philanthropy. The $1 million monetary award that comes with the prize will go to initiatives combating antisemitism and other forms of prejudice as well as attempts to delegitimize the State of Israel, the foundation said.