Al-Jazeera: ‘Israel is biggest winner from Holocaust’

(JNS) AJ+ Arabic, an online media platform run by the Qatari Al-Jazeera network, posted a video on May 18, about “the story of the Holocaust” on Twitter and Facebook. The video was titled: “The gas chambers killed millions of Jews – that’s how the story goes. What is the truth behind the Holocaust and how did the Zionist movement benefit from it?” The video is narrated by Muna Hawwa, a Kuwaiti-born Palestinian who lives in Qatar and works as a producer for Al-Jazeera. In the video, Hawwa claims that the number of Jewish Holocaust victims remains “one of the most prominent historical debates to this day,” and says that some people believe Hitler supported Zionist ideology. She claimed that the “much-regurgitated narrative of the Holocaust sorrows” paved the way for Jewish immigration to Palestine, and although she stressed that “denouncing the Holocaust is a moral obligation,” Hawwa added that Israel is the biggest “winner” from the Holocaust and that it uses the “same justification” as a “launching pad for the racial cleansing and annihilation of the Palestinians.” Hawwa said that the ideology behind the State of Israel “suckled from the Nazi spirit,” and concluded: “So how can a Palestinian denounce a crime that has become the flip side of his own tragedy?” Shortly after its publication, the video could no longer be accessed on Facebook.