Ohio man arrested for online threat against JCC

(JTA) – An Ohio man was arrested after he appeared in a post on Instagram to threaten an attack on a local Jewish community center. James P. Reardon Jr., 20, was arrested early Saturday, Aug. 10 in connection with the threat on the Youngstown JCC. He is being held on charges of telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing, according to local reports. A video posted on Instagram last week showed Reardon shooting an assault rifle, accompanied by the sounds of sirens and screams. Under the video Reardon added the caption, “Police identify shooter of Youngstown Jewish Family Center as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.” The Youngstown JCC was tagged in the post. An investigation determined the account belonged to Reardon. It has since been removed from Instagram. He reportedly had several online pseudonyms.

A search of his home in the Youngstown suburb found assault weapons, extra ammunition, a gas mask and other items, including antisemitic and white nationalist propaganda. Extra police security was provided to the JCC and three area synagogues after the arrest. Reardon is an avowed antisemite and white nationalist.