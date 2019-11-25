Soccer stars help produce US remake of Israeli show

(JTA) – Another Israeli TV show is being remade for U.S. audiences: “GirlStar,” a reality show in which a group of celebrities train to beat various challenging teams at soccer. Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris, members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team that won the World Cup this summer, are set to star as coaches and executive produce the remake. The celebrities live, train and compete together over the course of the season. Each week, the celebrity team has a new challenge and plays against a new squad, ranging from groups of children to national league champions. “We are so thrilled to be partnering with real-life sporting heroes Ali and Ashlyn to front a show which aims to increase the visibility of women in football in a fun and original way,” Israeli co-creator Yaron Lictenstein told Deadline. Krieger, 35, and Harris, 34, both play for the Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League. They were engaged in March.

Main Photo: Jul 25, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; US Women’s National soccer team members Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris on the field before the game between the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park(photo credit: BRAD MILLS-USA TODAY SPORTS)



