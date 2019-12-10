New woman’s leadership award named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

(JTA) – A woman’s leadership award has been established in the name of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who will personally present the first one. The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation announced the new Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award on Tuesday, Dec. 3, in honor of Ginsburg’s “exemplary career and life,” the foundation said in a statement. The award will “recognize an extraordinary woman who has exercised a positive and notable influence on society and served as exemplary role model in both principles and practice.” Ginsburg will present the award to its first recipient at a ceremony in February at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. “Justice Ginsburg is a hero of our time. Her influence is felt far beyond the corridors of power, and she is an inspiration to women and girls around the world,” foundation chair Julie Opperman said in a statement. Before his death in 2013, Dwight Opperman donated more than $150 million to various legal causes.

