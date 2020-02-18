Padres pull cap that fans say looks like a swastika

(JTA) – The San Diego Padres’ new spring training cap unveiled last week will only be worn briefly following an outcry from fans who think the logo looks like a swastika. “Following our offseason uniform rebrand and the overwhelmingly positive response from Padres fans, we’ve decided to wear our regular season brown caps with the gold ‘SD’ for the majority of spring training,” Wayne Partello, the team’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement, the San Diego Union Tribune reported. Partello did not mention the controversy over whether the logo on the spring training hats looks like a swastika. The caps will be worn at least once since the team has been selling and promoting the hat with the logo to fans as on-field equipment. They are also part of a general series from Major League Baseball and New Era that combines the logo of each team with their letter logo.

