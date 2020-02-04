Peter Beinart leaves Forward for Jewish Currents

(JTA) – Jewish Currents, a left-wing Jewish publication that relaunched two years ago, is expanding with another round of high-profile hires. The publication announced Monday, Jan. 27, that it was bringing on five new writers, including Peter Beinart, the Jewish writer who has gained prominence and drawn criticism for his outspoken criticism of Israel’s right-wing government. Beinart is a longtime columnist for the Forward, another Jewish progressive publication. He told JTA that he had been in talks with Jewish Currents, where he will be editor at large, since last year. “I began to see that in many ways this was a kind of organic creation of progressive young American Jews, and they were responding to a lot of the same impulses that I had been writing about for a while and that I had been hoping that young American Jews would carry this torch and that they were doing so,” Beinart said.

Jewish Currents was founded in 1946 as a communist magazine. In 2018, the magazine announced it was relaunching and focusing on attracting a younger readership. Jacob Plitman, the magazine’s editor told JTA.

