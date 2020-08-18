Bulletin Board
A Virtual International Teen Festival, Aug. 23

Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI) invites teens, ages 14-19, to a creative and fun virtual festival to be held online Sunday, August 23 at 3 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to meet other Jewish teens from Israel and around the world. Teens can move between activities and choose which events to join: interactive conversations, art workshops, study sessions, gaming areas, mingling, plus live performances from youth bands and first-rate artists. For information, email Sharon Franklin at ujf.org.

