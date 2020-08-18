Sidney Abraham Gitlitz, 89, of Colchester died August 10. He was the husband of Edith (Miris) Gitlitz. He was a member of Congregation Ahavath Achim. He was predeceased by his daughter Karen (Gitlitz) Abrams and her husband Jeffrey Abrams, his parent, Louis and Millie Gitlitz, his sister Beatrice Bolz (Gitlitz), and his brother Irving Gitlitz. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Marcy (Gititz) Hutchinson and her husband Peter, Maureen (Gitlitz) Reid and her husband Michael; his four granddaughters, three grandsons, and two grandsons-in-law.