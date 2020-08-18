Edith Drapel Rutstein Shapiro, 96, of Bloomfield and Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of West Hartford, died August 7. She was the widow of Oscar Rutstein and Julius Shapiro. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Augusta and Samuel Drapel. She is survived by her children, Steven Rutstein and his wife Fran of Lake Worth, Fla. Robert Rutstein and his wife Toni Fatone of West Hartford, and Jonathan Rutstein of Pompano Beach, Fla.; her grandchildren, Catherine Rutstein, Caroline Rutstein, Gregory Rutstein and his wife Megan, and Matthew Rutstein and his wife Melissa; and four great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her brother Gilbert, and her three sisters, Belle, Tobye, and Florence.