‘Free Palestine’ spray-painted at Kenosha synagogue amid protests

(JTA) – “Free Palestine” was spray-painted in the driveway of Kenosha, Wisconsin’s historic synagogue amid the ongoing protests there. A reporter for the conservative news website Townhall said he filmed a protester painting the words in black in the driveway of Beth Hillel Temple on Wednesday night, August 26. Protests have been ongoing in the city since the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, on Sunday. The synagogue, which is not in use currently because of the coronavirus pandemic, is located a block away from where shooting during demonstrations on Tuesday night left two dead and one injured.

