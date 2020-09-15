OU to oversee kosher food in hotels throughout UAE

(JNS) In response to a request from the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, Orthodox Union Kosher, the world’s largest kosher certification agency, will be the leading kosher certification agency within the Emirates and do so in partnership with the local Jewish community. OU Kosher will oversee kosher food in hotels throughout the Emirates, as well as events such as Expo 2020, which has been postponed to October 2021-March 2022. The request comes following the success of OU Kosher facilitating the kosher food for the historic U.S. and Israel delegation’s visit to Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

Main Photo: Jumeira Beach Hotel in the United Arab Emirates. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

