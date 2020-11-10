Prominent Jordanian cleric urges followers to read antisemitic texts

(MEMRI via JNS) A prominent Jordanian cleric on Tuesday, Nov. 3, recommended that his followers read Machiavelli’s The Prince, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion and Hitler’s Mein Kampf if they wished to understand modern political history. In a Telegram post, Salafi-jihadi ideologue Abu Qatada al-Filastini, who is of Palestinian descent, said the texts had been misrepresented due to a “propaganda campaign against them run by the Jews, as well as by their negative reputation among the public.” Al-Falastini noted that he had talked about The Prince and The Protocols in the past, and promised to write a series of articles on Mein Kampf.

Main Photo: Jordanian cleric Abu Qatada al-Filastini (MEMRI)