US/World News
/ December 1, 2020 / No Comment

Tom Hanks joins campaign to turn Tree of Life synagogue into anti-racism center

(JTA) – Actor Tom Hanks and singer Billy Porter have agreed to help lead a fundraising campaign to help turn Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue into an anti-racism center. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Joanne Rogers, wife of the late television show host Fred Rogers, will also be members of a “cabinet” to support the renovation of the Tree of Life building, where a gunman killed 11 Jews in 2018, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers said in a statement Wednesday. “Through this effort and with the support of people of all backgrounds, we will transform a site of hate and tragedy into a site of hope, remembrance and education,” the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle quoted Myers as saying. The community is raising funds for the project in a campaign titled “Remember. Rebuild. Renew.” Reports about did not specify the campaign’s fundraising goal.

Main Photo: Actor Tom Hanks, center, points to veterans at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC on March 11, 2010.(Wikimedia Commons)

Email this page
SHARE
RELATED POSTS
In Jerusalem, Angela Merkel vows to fight antisemitism
CUNY pro-BDS vote shelved after heated debate
Report: NSA spies on Israeli military targets

Leave Your Reply