UAE’s first ambassador to Israel takes his post

(JTA) – Tweeting in English, Arabic and Hebrew, the United Arab Emirates’ first ambassador to Israel celebrated his first day on the job. Mohamed Al Khaja posted photos with captions in the three languages on his social media feeds on Monday, March 1. “I look forward to representing my beloved country and working to strengthen cooperation and relations between our two countries,” Al Khaja said in a typical entry, which was accompanied by a photo of him presenting his credentials to Reuven Rivlin, the Israeli president in a ceremony in Jerusalem. He also posted photos of meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and with senior Israeli foreign affairs officials.

Al Khaja is the first ambassador from the four Sunni Arab countries that reached normalization agreements last year with Israel brokered by former President Donald Trump. Another of the countries is Bahrain, which in the late 2000s was the first Arab country to name a Jewish ambassador, Houda Nonoo, to Washington. Nonoo congratulated Al Khaja on Twitter.

“The entire Israeli people welcomes you with joy,” Rivlin said to the ambassador after greeting him in Arabic. “This will be your most important mission – to welcome the hands reaching out to you, to meet the Israeli people and to get to know them up close. Treaties are signed by leaders, but real, sustained peace is made between peoples, face to face.”

Main Photo: Mohamed Al Khaja, right, presents his credentials as the UAE ambassador to Israel to President Reuven Rivlin, March 1, 2021. (Twitter)