19-year-old victim of drive-by West Bank shooting dies

By Ron Kampeas

(JTA) – One of the three 19-year old yeshiva students shot in a drive-by shooting this week in the West Bank has died of his wounds.

The Israeli army meantime apprehended a suspect in the shooting.

Yehuda Guetta died Wednesday and was buried Thursday. Assailants had opened fire on the students, who were waiting Sunday. May 5, at a bus stop at the Tapuach Junction in the northern West Bank. They all attended a yeshiva in Itamar, near the junction. The wounded students are Benaya Peretz and Amichai Hala.

The suspect, Muntassir Shalabi, was apprehended Wednesday, May 7. Shalabi, who is in his 40s, had returned recently from the United States, Haaretz reported, quoting residents of Turmus Ayya, a village in the northern West Bank. He had gambling debts, they said.

No organization has claimed responsibility for the attack, although Hamas and Islamic Jihad have praised it.

Separately, Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian 16-year-old during clashes in the northern West Bank. The army said troops fired on suspects who were throwing firebombs and that it was investigating the incident.

Palestinian health authorities said Saeed Yusuf Muhammad Oudeh was shot in the back in the village of Odla, Haaretz reported.

Main Photo: An undated family photo of Yehuda Guetta, a 19-year old who died of wounds sustained in a West Bank drive-by shooting on May 5, 2021.