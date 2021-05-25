Beverly Kahan Weinberg, 79, of Orange, died May 12. She was the wife of Manny Weinberg. Born in New Haven, she was the daughter of Abraham and Belle Kahan in New Haven. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Edward and his wife Amy, Ronald and his wife Bonnie, and Howard and his wife Jennifer; his grandchildren, Josh, Ben, Alexis, Jacob, Emily and Zachary; her sisters, Marilyn Press and Rhoda Liebowitz, and her brother Joel Kahan and his wife Susie.