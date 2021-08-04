Israeli athlete makes history with first Olympic gold in gymnastics

(JNS) Artem Dolgopyat won Israel’s first Olympic gold medal in artistic gymnastics in Tokyo on Sunday, the country’s second-ever Olympic gold. Dolgopyat beat Spanish gymnast Rayderley Zapata in a tiebreaker after both were awarded a score of 14.933 in the event finals. The judges awarded Dolgopyat the win due to his slightly more difficult routine, according to AP.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett interrupted the weekly Security Cabinet meeting on Sunday to call Dolgopyat, according to a statement from Bennett’s office. “Artem, congratulations! Well done. You made history and have brought us enormous pride. How do you feel?” asked Bennett. “I am very satisfied that I have realized my dream and represented the State of Israel with honor. I would like to thank everyone who was with me at that moment. This warms the heart,” said Dolgopyat.

“You have made great history here,” said Bennett. “We stopped the Cabinet meeting in the middle to congratulate you because you have brought this enormous news. On behalf of the Government of Israel and the citizens of Israel, we are all proud of you and are awaiting your return to Israel in order to celebrate. Thank you and good luck.”

Dolgopyat’s win comes after the Israeli judo team won bronze in the mixed judo team event in Tokyo on Saturday, after disappointing individual performances during the week. The team beat out Russia 4:1 and Brazil 4:2.

Main Photo: Israeli artistic gymnast/gold medalist Artem Dolgopyat. Photo / Israel Olympic Committee