JCL relocates and hires employee relations director

After 40 years of leasing office space with Harc, the Jewish Association for Community Living has relocated its offices to Jerome Ave in Bloomfield.

JCL enjoyed a long and mutually beneficial back-office business relationship with Harc since 1983,” said JCL Executive Director Denis Geary. “Now, JCL embarks on a new and exciting journey that requires us to forge a new path forward for ourselves. JCL will be forever grateful to Harc and their leadership over the decades and for helping JCL to be the best we can be.”

The move was made easier, says Geary, by the hiring of Annette Hargrove as director of employee relations, agency compliance and special projects, whose knowledge of payroll systems, organizational finances and human resources will help her provide several of the services previously provided to JCL by Harc.

“Annette is a very gifted and multi-talented professional, as well as a very nice person, and she will be a huge asset to us as we chart this new course. We are so pleased and fortunate to have her join our team,” says Denis.

The Jewish Association for Community Living helps adults with developmental disabilities participate in community life as independently and safely as possible. While its programs and services are open to all faiths and backgrounds, JCL also helps adults with special needs practice and reinforce their Jewish heritage. JCL manages group homes, supported living homes, and day programs in West Hartford. For more information, visit www.jcl-ct.org.