Israeli swimmer Mark Malyar wins gold, sets world record at Paralympics

(JTA) — Israeli swimmer Mark Malyar continued his historic Paralympics on Sunday, Aug 29, winning another gold medal and breaking his own world record. Malyar won the 400-meter freestyle race in the S7 category, days after winning gold in the men’s 200-meter individual medley in the SM7 category. He set a new world record in that race, too. At this writing, he still has three more events to go in Tokyo. He now has two gold medals at his first-ever Paralympics. His twin brother, Ariel Malyar, is also competing in the Tokyo. Both brothers have cerebral palsy and began swimming at age five as part of physical therapy.

Israel now has seven medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, six of which are in swimming. Of those six swimming medals, four are gold — Malyar’s two golds; a first-ever medal for an Israeli-Arab swimmer, Iyad Shalabi; and a win for 20-year-old Ami Omer Dadaon. Dadaon has also won a silver medal. Israel’s one non-swimming medal comes in rowing: Moran Samuel won a silver medal in the PR1 single sculls in her third Paralympic Games. In Rio, she won bronze.

Main Photo: Mark Malyar poses during a medal ceremony at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, Aug. 29, 2021. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)