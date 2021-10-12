Online portal for college kids to report antisemitic incidents is launched

(JNS) Hillel International has teamed up with the Anti-Defamation League and the Secure Community Network to launch an online portal where college students can report antisemitic incidents on their campus and receive immediate support. The creation of ReportCampusHate.org is in response to the growing threats of antisemitism on college campuses. Hillel International recorded 244 antisemitic incidents on college and university campuses last year, up from 181 the year before. It also comes after a recent survey found that 74 percent of college students reported experiencing an act of antisemitism, but that they did not report it. Some 40 percent of students polled said they did not know how to report incidents of Jew-hatred at school.

“When students are impacted by anti-Semitism, it can be confusing and isolating to garner appropriate law-enforcement attention and support,” said Michael Masters, national director and CEO of SCN, the security arm of the Jewish Federations of North America. The new website “will be a safe way for students to report these incidents and activate SCN’s security infrastructure to assess the threat and prompt immediate attention.”

The site will not only empower students when needed, said Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International, but will also help Hillel “be better equipped to address anti-Semitism with campus administrators and improve the campus climate.”

Main Photo: Students on campus at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Credit: Leigh Trail/Shutterstock.