Palestinian gunman shoots at car with yeshivah students, kills one

(JNS) One or more Palestinian gunmen shot at a passing car filled with Jewish seminary students on Thursday night in Judea and Samaria, killing one and wounding two others, said Israeli officials. Yehuda Dimentman, 25, a student at the Homesh yeshivah, was shot and killed, reported Arutz Sheva. He leaves behind a wife and year-old baby. Another student was moderately wounded and another lightly wounded, said officials. Security forces believe that two terrorists carried out the shooting, and they are currently pursuing them. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned the terror attack, sending his condolences to the victim’s family. “The security forces will get their hands on the terrorists very soon and we’ll ensure that justice is served,” he vowed.

Main Photo: Israeli security forces inspect the scene of a shooting attack near Homesh, in Judea and Samaria, on Dec. 16, 2021. Flash90 / Hillel Maeir