Los Angeles City Council officially declares May 12 ‘Anne Frank Day’

(JNS) The Los Angeles City Council has approved a resolution led by Los Angeles City Council members Paul Koretz and Bob Blumenfield declaring May 12 as “Anne Frank Day” in the city of Los Angeles. May 12 was the birthday of Otto Frank, Anne Frank’s father. The Diary of a Young Girl, also known as The Diary of Anne Frank, has become one of the most widely read books in the world. Millions of people have continued to be inspired by Anne’s words in advocating for positive change, raising awareness about the dangers of prejudice and discrimination, and the importance of speaking up against injustices.

“As a son of a Holocaust survivor, it has been a lifelong mission to never forget the atrocities of World War II,” said Koretz. “Anne’s story is still relevant today in combating hateful rhetoric spewed in this current climate that seeks to dehumanize anyone perceived as the ‘other.’ We must continue to educate future generations so that we continue to remember and reflect, and if they see acts of unfairness and injustice, they don’t remain silent and act.”

Margrit Polak, the founder of Anne Frank LA, said “we are hoping that this special day will encourage other young students across our county to read The Diary of Anne Frank and learn about Anne’s messages of hope, love and peace.”

“Thank you to councilmembers Koretz and Blumenfield for continuing to advocate for Holocaust education,” said Beth Kean, CEO of Holocaust Museum LA.

Main Photo: Anne Frank. Credit: Collectie Anne Frank Stichting Amsterdam.