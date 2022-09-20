Lapid to travel to New York for UN General Assembly session

(JNS) Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will deliver a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, Sept. 22, and meet with world leaders on the sidelines of the annual event.

Lapid has meetings scheduled with British Prime Minister Liz Truss, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, among others.

The Israeli premier will also meet with the heads of major Jewish communal organizations in North America, and participate in the annual gala of the Friends of the IDF group.

Lapid will lead a delegation from Israel that includes National Security Council head Eyal Hulata, Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz and Military Secretary to the Prime Minister Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil.

Joining the team will be Ambassador to the United States Mike Herzog, Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan and Consul General in New York Asaf Zamir.Lapid’s speech to the General Assembly is expected to focus on Iran’s nuclear program and the ongoing negotiations over the matter in Vienna