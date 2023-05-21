Jeri Moses Butlien joins Voices of Hope staff

Jeri Moses Butlien has been appointed HERO Center associate Director of Voices of Hope, it was announced on May 1.

Butlien has extensive teaching experience. Previously, she taught religion and English at a parochial high school in her home state of New Jersey, served as Resource Center director at Hebrew High School of New England (now New England Jewish Academy) in West Hartford, Connecticut and as an ADL contract trainer for the “Confronting Anti-Semitism” program and, more recently, public middle-school literacy tutor.

Butlien also had a 12-year career in the financial services sector, managing employee learning and development. She has been an active member of Temple Beth David in Cheshire, serving on numerous committees, served as Sisterhood president, as a religious school instructor and, currently, as Social Action chairperson.



Butlien earned her M.A. in experiential learning at NYU’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study by customizing a program combining Human Resources & Organizational Development with coursework in the Education Department. During her pursuit of a B.A. in religious studies and History from Duke University, she spent a summer semester in Israel excavating the Herodian Winter Palace at Jericho.



She can be reached at jeri@ctvoicesofhope.org.