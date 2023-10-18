WHAT’S HAPPENING

A calendar of events throughout Connecticut and parts of Massachusetts.

Local Jewish community organizations are invited to submit events to the calendar. Events must be received one week prior to the bi-weekly publication of the Ledger. Send submissions to Ledger editor Judie Jacobson at judiej@jewishledger.com. We reserve the right to edit calendar items..



TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17

Fairfield, Conn.— “Surviving Maus: Visualizing the Unimaginable,” 7:30. A talk with Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist Art Spiegelman who brought comic books out of the toy closet and onto the literature shelves with Maus, Maus II and In the Shadow of No Towers. His 1992 Pulitzer Prize winning Maus portrayed Jews as mice and Nazis as cats. He continued the remarkable story of his parents’ survival of the Nazi regime and their lives later in America. Presented in conjunction with the Fairfield university art museum’s exhibition, In Real times: Arthur Szyk: Artist and Soldier for Human Rights. Spiegelman will discuss his own work while offering reflections on Suzy’s anti-Nazi political cartooning. At the Quick Center for the Arts, Fairfield University. $35/adutls; $5/ Fairfield University students; $25/Quick members

Orange, Conn. (Zoom)— Interfaith Book Club, a program of Congregation of Orange Collaborative, will read and discuss: The Faith Club: A Muslim, A Christian, A Jew — Three Women Search for Understanding by Ranya Idliby, Suzanne Oliver, Priscilla Warner; on Zoom at 7 pm. To register: stephaniellarson@gmail.com

West Hartford, Conn.— The Mandell JCC Jewish Book Festival presents: Martha Hall Kell in person, author of The Golden Doves; Kristina McMorris, on screen, author of The Ways We Hide, Pam Jenoff, on screen, author of Code Name Sapphire. Moderated by Robin Landau. Co-hosted by Voices of Hope. For tickets: mandelljc.org. Tickets $12

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

Greenwich, Conn.—Meet Jennifer Lang, author of Places We Left Behind;10 am; When California-born Jennifer falls in love with French-born Philippe during the First Intifada in Israel, she understands their relationship isn’t perfect. Leading very different lives with opposing outlooks: she’s a secular tourist, he’s an

observant immigrant – they are determined to make it work. Lang lives in Tel Aviv, where she runs Israel Writers Studio. With coffee and light bites, at a private home (address provided upon registration). For information or to register: ujajcc.org. $15/includes copy of the book.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19

Fairfield, Conn.— “Shared Legacies: The African American-Jewish Civil Rights Alliance.” Film screening and panel discussion. Presented by ADL Connecticut, WSHU public radio; Sacred Heart University, art the Sacred Heart Community Theatre. Doors open: 6 p.m.; film, 7 pm, panel discussion: 8:30-9 p.m. Tickets: $10 individual; FREE for students/senior citizens

Orange, Conn. (Zoom)—Orange, Conn. (Zoom)— Congregation of Orange Book Discussion: Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano; 7 pm; discussion led by Caryl Winter. For Zoom link, call the office at (203) 799-2341

Storrs, Conn.—YidLife Crisis Live at UConn. 6 pm; at UConn Hillel, 54 North Eagleville Rd. Award-winning Yiddish-ish Web series Midlife Crisis with the boychiks from Montreal. An evening of comedy, film and music. No knowledge of Yiddish required. Appropriate for ages 18 on up. Co-sponsored by the UCONN Center for Judaic Studies, Global Affairs, Jewish Hartford: European Roots. FREE

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

Norwalk, Conn.— Paddle for Friendship Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser, 8 – 10 pm; to benefit Friendship Circle; all levels of adults players welcome.At the Intensity Club, 490 Westport Ave. For information or to RSVP:, friendshipct.com or Shira.nerenberg@gmail.com.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22

New York, NY—journey to New York City’s Lower East Side for a day of cultural fun led by a local tour guide. Bus will depart at 8:45 am from the Jewish Federation of Western CT at 8:45 am, an board the bus back home at 4 pm. First stop: the Essex Street Market for a nosh. Next: The Bialystoker Synagogue, the largest active Orthodox congregation with its colorful murals representing the signs of the zodiac and Tiffany inspired glass windows. This portion of the tour ends at the Museum at Eldridge Street. We will then continue with a walking tour on East Broadway, discussing numerous historical landmarks and the importance of the people and their contributions to the growth and success of the Lower East Side. The tour will include the Henry Street Settlement, Lillian Ward, The Educational Alliance, Shteiblach Row, Seward Park and more as time allows. Hosted by the Jewish Federation of Western CT. To RSVP: cconti@jfed.net. Tickets: $85

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22—TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24

Greenwich, Conn. (Zoom)—Davis Film Festival of UJA/JCC presents “Karaoke,” Sunday at 5 pm; Tuesday at 9 pm. When a flashy talent agency owner (Lior Ashkenazi) moves into the penthouse of a tower block near Tel Aviv, a couple downstairs get a much-needed injection of excitement. Soon they find themselves competing for his attention and party invitations. This smartly observed comedy of manners won Best Actor and Best Actress at the Israeli Academy awards as well as the Audience award and best first feature jury prize at Jerusalem International Film Festival. Comedy,Drama /Israel /100 minutes. For info: ujajcc.org. $9

MONDAY, OCTOBER 23

Greenwich, Conn—Mom’s Night Out; 7 pm; PJ Library Mom’s Night Out features snacks, drinks and a tie dye workshop led by Liz from Tie Dye Party. At UJA-JCC Greenwich, One Holly Hill Lane. For information: ujajcc.org. $54

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24

Springfield, Mass.— An in-person author talk and Q&A with Connecticut-based author Martha Hall Kelly who grew up in Massachusetts and is now Connecticut-based. Kelly will discuss her latest novel, The Golden Doves; 7 pm at the Springfield Jewish Community Center, 1160 Dickinson St. The program is free of charge, but registration is required. The Golden Doves tells the story of two former female spies, bound together by their past, who risk everything to hunt down an infamous Nazi doctor in the aftermath of World War II—an extraordinary novel inspired by true events from the New York Times bestselling author of Lilac Girls, which is based on the true story of 72 Polish women who were imprisoned and experimented on at Ravensbruck Concentration Camp and how Caroline Ferriday, an American philanthropist brought them to the U.S. for rehabilitation and the trip of a lifetime. This author talk is the kickoff to the 2023-2024 season of Literatour, the Springfield JCC’s yearlong community-wide celebration of Jewish books and authors. This event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit SpringfieldJCC.org/literatour/ or call 413-739-4715.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

Greenwich, Conn.—“Dignity Grows” Packing Party. Help end period poverty by packing totes. 10 am at the UJA-JCC Greenwich Board Room, 1 Holly Hill Lane. Sponsored by UJA/JCC Greenwich. You can also sponsor a tote for $18 (one tote consists of a month’s supply of hygiene products). For more information or to register email ujajcc.org.

Storrs, Conn.—Thomas J. Dodd Prize in International Justice and Human Rights; 4-5:30 pm; Join Radenka Maric, President of the University of Connecticut, and The Honorable Christopher J. Dodd to award the 10th Thomas J. Dodd Prize in International Justice and Human Rights to the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center. Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts. The center will serve as a physical place of memory, a museum, an educational archive, and a repository of scientific knowledge about the site’s historic atrocities from September 1941 and their modern-day impact. Free and open to the public. Registration requested in advance by filling out the registration form. For the Dodd Prize and Summit schedule, visit: summit.humanrights.uconn.edu/2023-summit. For information: doddsummit@uconn.edu

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29

Orange, Conn.—Meet the Candidates; 7 pm at Congregation Or Shalom, 205 Old Grassy Hill Rd. For information: (203) 799-2341. Meet current First Selectman Jim Zeoli and Mark Moyer who is running for the first time.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Hartford, Conn.—Jewish Leadership Academy Community Forum: “The Changing Nature of Jewish Life in the 21st century.” 7 pm. Rabbi Mike Cram, Chief Jewish Learning Officer of Jewish Federations of North America will explore the transformation millennials and Gen Z are bringing to the operating systems of Jewish life, and how community leaders and Jewish organizations can adapt. At Mark Twain House, 351 Farmington Ave. Dessert, coffee and soft drink provided. RSVP by Oct. 25 to jewishhartford.org. FREE

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2

West Hartford, Conn.— “An Evening of Hope: The Power of Music,” hosted by Voices of Hope; 7 pm; honoring Rabbi Philip Lazowski with a Voice of Hope Lifetime Achievement Award followed by an elegant dairy dessert reception (laws of kashrut observed) with Israeli award-winning jazz pianist, compeer and educator Guy Mintus. At The Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Dr. For information: info@ctvoicesofhope.org.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5

West Hartford, Conn. — Conference on Antisemitism for Teens and Parents; 10 am-5 pm; with keynote speaker Amy Spitalnick, CEO of Jewish Council of Public Affairs; sponsored by Jewish Teen Learning Connection (JTConnect) and co-sponsored by many local synagogues and Jewish organizations. For information, email caroline@jtconnect.org. $18/includes kosher lunch, scholarship assistance available. See Around SNE for details.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

West Hartford, Conn.—“Life, Liberty, Lieberman,” Chabad Gala: Celebrating 46 years of service and growth in Greater Hartford. Honoring former senator and Vice Presidential candidate, Joe Lieberman. He served in the US Senate for many years and is one of our Jewish heroes, a good friend of the Jewish community, and a dear friend to Chabad. The evening will serve as a night of unity, solidarity and prayer for Israel. Reception: 5:30 pm; Program: 7 pm. At Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Dr. To RSVP: chabadhartford.com, (860) 232-1116.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Orange, Conn.— 2023 Kristallnacht Event honoring Dr. Adriano Ossicini, a Catholic doctor and anti-fascist activist who invented a fake, allegedly highly infectious disease he called “Syndrome K” to protect Jews seeking shelter at Rome’s Fatebenefratelli Hospital. 9-11 am; at Congregation Or Shalom, 205 Old Grassy Hill Rd. FREE, but RSPV at jewishnewhaven.org/kristallnacht. For more details, see Around SNE.