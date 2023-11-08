Czech defense minister calls to quit UN

(JNS) Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová has called for her country to leave the United Nations following the General Assembly‘s approval of a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza that didn’t mention Hamas or the hundreds of hostages kidnapped by the Islamist terrorist group.

The Czech Republic, one of Israel’s closest allies in Europe, was one of only 14 countries that opposed Friday’s resolution, which came three weeks after Hamas massacred more than 1,400 persons in Israel and took some 230 others hostage to Gaza, including dozens of foreign nationals.

“In my opinion, the Czech Republic has no place in an organization that cheers on terrorists and does not respect the fundamental right to self-defense,” Černochová said. “Let’s get out.”

Her remarks were posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the executive director of UN Watch, Hillel Neuer.

Israel has decried the “despicable” resolution as “a day of infamy” for the world body, while Hamas has praised it.

Only 14 countries voted against the resolution: Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Fiji, Guatemala, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Tonga and the United States.

“Exactly three weeks ago, Hamas murdered over 1,400 Israelis, more victims for their population than the militant Islamist organization al-Qaeda murdered in the US on 9/11. And only 14 countries, including ours, have spoken out clearly and understandably against this unprecedented terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas terrorists! I am ashamed of the UN,” Černochová said.

Last week, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala traveled to Israel to express his “clear support and solidarity” with the Jewish state amid its war against Hamas.