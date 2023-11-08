Israel’s Arrow system intercepts Houthi missile from Yemen

(JNS) Israel’s Arrow air-defense system has intercepted a surface-to-surface missile launched at the Jewish state from the “Red Sea area,” the military said on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Yemen’s Houthi rebels confirmed the Iranian-backed terror group fired ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as launched aerial drones at Israel on Tuesday.

Houthi spokesperson Gen. Yahya Sarea said that the attacks will continue “until Israeli aggression ceases.”

The IDF said it intercepted two ballistic missiles, one cruise missile and several drones above the Red Sea heading in the direction of Eilat.

One of the missiles was tracked by the Israeli Air Force and intercepted by the Arrow system “at the most appropriate operational time and location,” according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The incident marks the first operational use of the long-range Arrow defense system in the current war, said the IDF.

Also on Tuesday morning, Israeli fighter jets downed other “hostile targets”—believed to be drones—that were flying in the Red Sea area, according to the IDF.

“All the threats were intercepted outside the territory of the State of Israel. No intrusion into Israeli territory was detected,” according to an IDF statement.

The Houthis earlier claimed responsibility for the Tuesday morning drone attack, which set off air-raid sirens in Eilat.

“These drones belong to the state of Yemen,” Abdelaziz bin Habtour, prime minister of the Houthi government, told AFP, adding that that attack was in retaliation for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.