Mark Jon Finkelstein, 76, died Nov 4. He was the husband of 45 years of Donna Finkelstein. Born in Middletown, CT, he was the son of the late Sidney and Hulda Finkelstein of Portland. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Adam (Marilyn) Finkelstein; Matthew (Haley) Finkelstein; and Amanda (William) Longo; his grandchildren Maya, Max, Billy, Abby and Daphne; his sister-in-law Wendy (Daniel) Heery; his brother-in-law Kenneth (Louelin) Groth; his brother-in-law Richard Hayes; as well as many other cousins, nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his Aunt Zelda Freifeld and sister-in-law Sharon Groth. Professionally, he became a nursing home administrator at just 25 years of age, leading New Lakeview Convalescent Home in Cheshire, CT. He was named president and CEO of Health and Rehabilitation Trust, rose to the presidency of the American College of Health Care Administrators, the nation’s main advocacy organization for long-term care. He was a member of the adjunct faculty of Quinnipiac University and a guest lecturer at both the Harvard Business School and Yale School of Law. From 1992-2002, he was president and CEO of CPL Subacute LLC, managing long-term care facilities throughout New England. Throughout his career, he received numerous local and national awards. Before retiring in 2018, he served as the vice president of Hughes Health Care and Rehabilitation. Under his leadership, and the work of his team, Hughes was recognized as a “Best Nursing Home in America” for seven consecutive years by the U.S. News and World Report. National Center for Assisted Living. In 2022, he was inducted into the inaugural class of the American College of Health Care Administrators Hall of Fame. He was very active in his community, where he served as the chair of the Portland Board of Finance, member of the Portland Board of Selectmen, and Deputy First Selectman of the Town of Portland. He was a Corporator of Middlesex Hospital, and a past member of the Board of Directors at Congregation Adath Israel of Middletown, where he was a lifelong member.