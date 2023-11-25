Rita Sue Losh, age 82, of Stamford, died Nov. 8. Born on May 11, 1941, in Queens, NY, Rita was the daughter of the late Jack and Lucille Greenberg. She is survived by her sister, Alice Einhorn; her daughters, Sharon Vocatura (Peter) and Julie Rocco (Daniel), and her grandsons Michael, Joel, and Adam Portnoy. She was as a Stamford teacher at Westover School for over 30 years. She held a master’s degree and a 6th-year certificate in education. Outside of her professional life, she was a talented photographer, painter, quilter, and had a passion for arts and crafts, needlepoint, and dancing. She also had a deep appreciation for lighthouses and the colonial era.